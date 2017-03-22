March 22 ** India has lifted its temporary ban on import of six commodities from Vietnam including coffee and pepper, Vietnam's trade ministry said on Wednesday.

** The ban on Vietnamese products came into effect on March 7 after Vietnam said it would temporarily stop importing five Indian products including peanuts and cocoa at risk of Caryedon Serratus Olivier beetle.

** Vietnam lifted its import ban on Monday, the trade ministry said.

** The country is the world's largest exporter of black pepper and robusta beans used to make instant coffee.

** Vietnam exported 46,000 tonnes of coffee and 11,000 tonnes worth of pepper to India last year, Vietnam's customs data showed. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Alexander Smith)