** Pets at Home still seen by some fund managers
as a play on people's unfailing willingness to spend money on
their pets, even as short interest in the stock hits all-time
highs
** David Smith, who runs Henderson High Income Trust,
started buying Pets at Home end-2016, has added to holdings this
year
** Stock second-worst YTD performer on FTSE 250,
-24% after disappointing Q3, but short interest
continues to rise
** Bear case surrounds pricing - co may need to do more to
compete with online players like Germany's Zooplus
** Smith says co has acknowledged online players are more
competitive, has cut own label prices and now necessary to wait
and see how that response translates into volumes
** PM highlights co clear market leader on retail side,
sells 50% of all pet products in UK
** He likes services side of biz (includes veterinary
practices and dog & cat grooming) which is underdeveloped in a
sector growing quite rapidly over next 5-10 yrs
** PM flags good visibility over earnings growth coming
through longer term (e.g. opening 50-60 grooming salons in the
year), meantime dividend yield 4.1%, expects special dividend
** PM highlights co's click and collect, "holy grail" of
online retailing whereby customers can choose to shop when in
store picking up products
** Schroders' Andy Brough also holds stock
