** Asia is expected to receive about 1.2 mln tonnes of naphtha from the West, including Europe and the Mediterranean next month, up 30 pct from volumes in May, traders say

** The provisional June shipments also mark the highest monthly volumes booked for Asia's arrival since Jan

** In view of the higher Western supplies, buyers are slow to commit as they expect better bargains ahead

** Asia's naphtha margin ended Thursday's session at a five-month low as a result of the weak fundamentals NAF-SIN-CRK