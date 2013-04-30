LONDON, April 30 The North Sea's Buzzard
oilfield will shut for two weeks of annual maintenance in the
third quarter of this year, Suncor Energy said on
Tuesday.
In its first quarter earnings presentation, the Canadian
company, which has a 29.9 percent stake in Buzzard, listed its
planned maintenance, but did not say when exactly the
maintenance would take place.
However, the Forties Pipeline System will be down for five
days of maintenance from Aug. 1 and traders commented that in
the past, annual maintenance has been undertaken at the Buzzard
oilfield at the same time.
Buzzard is the biggest contributor to the Forties crude
stream and has a maximum operating capacity of some 210,000
barrels per day.