India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
MILAN, Sept 21 Italian builder Buzzi Unicem has opened the books on a 6-year bond for at least 300 million euros, sources close to the operation said on Friday.
The yield is indicated in the area 6.375-6.5 percent, the sources said.
(Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi)
MOSCOW, June 2 En+ Group, which manages Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's aluminium and hydro power businesses, wants to raise about $1.5 billion from a possible initial public offering (IPO) in London, Deripaska said on Friday.