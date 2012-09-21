India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
(Adds details)
MILAN, Sept 21 Italian cement maker Buzzi Unicem placed at par 350 million euros ($454.6 million) of a six-year bond which will pay a fixed rate annual coupon of 6.25 percent.
Bids were 4.25 times the final amount, the company said in a statement on Friday. The issue aims at diversifying funding sources and lengthening the average maturity of its debt.
The yield was indicated in the area of 6.375-6.5 percent when books opened. ($1 = 0.7699 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Holmes)
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
MOSCOW, June 2 En+ Group, which manages Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's aluminium and hydro power businesses, wants to raise about $1.5 billion from a possible initial public offering (IPO) in London, Deripaska said on Friday.