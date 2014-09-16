(Adds details, analyst's comment)

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, Sept 16 Buzzi Unicem agreed to pay 104 million euros ($134.6 million) to buy Russian cement maker Uralcement as the Italian company looks beyond uncertainty created by European Union and United States sanctions.

"It is a long term investment that goes beyond the concerns that are weighing on the Russian economy at the moment," said a source at Italy's second largest cement maker on Tuesday.

The United States and European Union imposed new sanctions against Russia last week, tightening financial measures against Moscow over its intervention in Ukraine despite a week-old ceasefire which has brought calm to the embattled east.

New sanctions from the EU are designed to limit access by Russian oil companies to funds. Sanctions from the U.S. have hit Russia's biggest lender Sberbank, barring U.S. firms from helping Russian oil companies explore for deposits.

The deal, sealed with France's Lafarge, will generate "interesting synergies" for the Italian company, Buzzi Unicem said in a statement, without giving estimates.

"It is a positive move because of synergies and also because it will improve the company's control over the Urals market," said Giuseppe Mapelli, analyst at Italian broker Equita.

Mapelli added the price agreed by the Italian cement maker was fair given the age of the technology and the size of Uralcement.

Buzzi already runs a large plant in the oil-rich region of the Urals, less than 300 kilometres from Uralcement's headquarters. It plans to jointly manage supply and product deliveries to and from the two factories.

The Uralcement plant, which has a capacity of 1.1 million tons, would increase Russian output by one quarter, bringing Buzzi's production from the region to around 4.5 million, or 12 percent of total output.

Buzzi, which also has a business in Ukraine, raised 13.5 percent of its revenue in Russia and Ukraine last year.

The company said last month it expected an improvement in recurring core earnings this year to just above 400 million euros ($538 million), despite sales being hit by the Ukranian crisis.

At 1015 GMT Buzzi shares were down 1.6 percent while the Italian blue-chip index was down 0.3 percent.