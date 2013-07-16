BRIEF-Commscope and Kathrein sign extensive cross-license agreement
* Commscope and Kathrein sign extensive cross-license agreement
July 16 July 16 Buzzi Unicem : * UBS cuts price target to 12.3 euros from 13.3 euros; rating neutral For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580
* Commscope and Kathrein sign extensive cross-license agreement
* Points International Ltd - announced a new collaboration with WestJet to offer its buy service to WestJet rewards program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales, citing challenging market conditions in continental Europe, and as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside the United States.