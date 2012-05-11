MILAN May 11 Buzzi Unicem, Italy's
biggest cement maker by market value, reported on Friday a 47.6
percent fall in first-quarter core earnings to 22.4 million
euros, lower than an analyst forecast for 29 million euros, as a
slowdown in construction in crisis-hit Italy weighed.
The group stuck to its forecast for in line operating
results in 2012 compared to 2011, it said in a statement.
The group made a net profit of 26.4 million euros ($35
million) last year, while core earnings rose 11 percent to 429.4
million euros.
Shares in Buzzi Unicem were down 0.84 percent by 0930 GMT,
underperforming a 0.4 percent drop in the Italian blue-chip
index.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)