MILAN May 11 Buzzi Unicem, Italy's biggest cement maker by market value, reported on Friday a 47.6 percent fall in first-quarter core earnings to 22.4 million euros, lower than an analyst forecast for 29 million euros, as a slowdown in construction in crisis-hit Italy weighed.

The group stuck to its forecast for in line operating results in 2012 compared to 2011, it said in a statement.

The group made a net profit of 26.4 million euros ($35 million) last year, while core earnings rose 11 percent to 429.4 million euros.

Shares in Buzzi Unicem were down 0.84 percent by 0930 GMT, underperforming a 0.4 percent drop in the Italian blue-chip index. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)