BERLIN Aug 20 German soccer club Borussia
Dortmund will on Thursday announce a capital increase
that could bring it around 110 million euros ($146 million) in
new funds, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on
Wednesday.
The club, last season's Bundesliga runners-up, will issue up
to 24.6 million new shares, the paper reported, citing sources
close to the company. The report was from an advance excerpt of
an article to be published on Thursday.
Sportswear maker Puma, which makes Dortmund's
jerseys, and insurer Signal Iduna are prepared to take large
share stakes, the report added.
Dortmund said earlier this month it was talking with
potential investors and expected a result by Sept. 30, and
Puma's chief executive has not ruled out an investment in the
club.
Dortmund's shares closed at 4.93 euros on Wednesday, giving
it a market value of about 303 million euros.
The Bundesliga season starts on Friday.
BVB and Puma declined to comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.7525 euro)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Hans Seidenstuecker and Joern
Poltz)