By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, July 11
LONDON, July 11 Bankers are preparing debt
financing packages of around 900 million euros ($1.23 billion)
to back a potential sale of Dutch information provider Bureau
Van Dijk Electronic Publishing (BvD), banking sources said on
Friday.
Charterhouse acquired the company in July 2011 backed with
505 million euros of leveraged loans. Shareholders took a 210
million euro dividend payment earlier this year by amending
existing debt and raising a new subordinated loan, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Charterhouse is now seeking to sell the company and has
attracted interest from a number of potential buyers eager to do
deals following a lack of M&A so far this year, including buyout
firms Cinven and Providence. Other interested buyers include
CVC, EQT and Warburg Pincus, banking sources said.
All of the buyout firms either declined to comment or were
not immediately available to comment.
Bankers are putting together aggressive debt financing
packages to back a sale at around 8 times BvD's approximate 110
million euro earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA), the banking sources said.
BvD had debt to earnings of around 6.7 times after
Charterhouse took a dividend in February, before that it was
around 4.7 times, the banking sources said.
"Bankers are putting together very aggressive debt financing
packages to back BvD, it is a sign of the market where investors
are desperate to lend and borrowers can drive up leverage," one
of the banking sources said.
Established in 1991, BvD is an electronic publisher of
private company financial information and has more than 550
employees operating from 32 offices across Europe, the Americas
and Asia, according to Charterhouse's website.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)