BRIEF-A brown company designats Roel Z. Castro as president and chief executive officer
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
Oct 29 Bw Offshore Ltd
* Says has received a two year contract extension for lease and operation of FPSO Berge Helene from Petronas Carigali Mauritania 1 Pty. Ltd
* Says firm period has been extended to Q2 2017 from Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 25.5 percent to 55.1 percent, or to be 140 million yuan to 173 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (111.6 million yuan)