BRIEF-Meridie to delist after incorporation into own unit
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT BOARD HAD APPROVED THE INCORPORATION OF MERIDIE IN ITS UNIT MERIDIE ADVISORY SRL
OSLO, May 29 (Reuters) -
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market
** "It's still early days but we definitely see a pick-up in discussions and tendering activity," CEO Carl Arnet said during the firm's first-quarter earnings presentation
** "We do expect some recovery in contract awards going forward."
** Says Brazil will be important but also sees activity elsewhere
** BW Offshore reported Q1 earnings below forecast on Monday
** Regarding the FPSO Cidade de Sao Mateus, which has been off work since an explosion in February 2015: Insurance settlement gave a positive liquidity effect in Q1
** CEO says still in discussions (with Petrobras) on what will be the fate of the damaged FPSO unit (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Indonesia-based homebuilder PT Modernland Realty Tbk's (Modernland) Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. A full list of the rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The Outlook revision reflects the significant improvement in the company's presales, which may result in higher EBITDA rec