LONDON Feb 2 The sale of a major London office development, central to a divorce case involving the heiress to the Frisbee toy fortune, has been revived after falling through late last year, a source close to the situation told Reuters.

A deal to sell a 50 percent stake in the Broadgate West office scheme in the City financial district to Canadian investor Brookfield valuing it at about 300 million pounds ($476 million) collapsed in November after the firm failed to finalise a price with seller Peter Marano.

Marano, a former leasing director for London's Canary Wharf financial district, is now in early talks about a 250 million pounds-plus deal for the first two of the scheme's three phases with U.S. property giant Hines, the source said.

Hines is undertaking a major expansion drive in central London after developing the Cannon Place office scheme in the financial district and a joint deal with the South Korean sovereign wealth fund for a block near the Bank of England in December. It had previously looked at buying Broadgate West.

Hines and Marano were not immediately available for comment.

Marano separated from his former wife Elena Bowes in 2007. She is the daughter of John Bowes, who sold the company that produced toys including the Frisbee and the Hula Hoop to Mattel for a reported 210 million pounds in 1994.

At the time of their separation in 2007, Marano had equity in his London properties valued at a reported 88 million pounds. By the time the divorce was finalised two years later the market had collapsed due to the financial crisis and the judge ordered Elena Bowes to pay Marano five million pounds to cover his negative equity as part of an equal split.

Marano will use any proceeds from the sale to fund the development of the third and final stage of the development, the source said.

Broadgate West is one of a series of high-profile City office properties that came to market in the autumn months as their owners looked to capitalise on prices that rose 34 percent between June 2009 and September 2011, fuelled by demand from cash-rich overseas investors looking for a safe investment.