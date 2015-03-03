By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, March 3
LONDON, March 3 Bids are due on a 239 million
euro-equivalent ($267.58 million) portfolio of loans from
specialist investment firm and asset manager ICG that has been
put up for sale on Europe's secondary loan market, banking
sources said on Tuesday.
The Bids Wanted in Competition (BWIC) launched on March 3
and bids are due by 2pm UK time on March 5.
The sale comes after one of ICG's funds, thought to be its
EoS Loan Fund, was called for repayment by equity investors, the
sources said.
ICG declined to comment.
BWIC sales are the preferred way of liquidating assets from
funds, as the competitive auction process can help to achieve
best prices for sellers.
The BWIC comprises 55 names across a number of tranches,
denominated mainly in euros, with some sterling and dollars. It
has an average bid of 99.04, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data.
Some of the bigger positions include 28.9 million euros of
German healthcare group Casa Reha; 25.4 million euros of UK
medical courier Marken; 23.7 million euros of Finnish vehicle
inspection firm A-Katsastus; 23.1 million pounds of UK digital
radio network Airwave; 9.3 million euros of French private
hospital group Vitalia; 9.1 million euros of Spanish medical
group IDC Salud; 8.9 million euros of German building materials
company Xella; and 7.1 million euros of German metering firm
Ista.
"It should attract buyers and a lot of the paper is really
on the run, flow names. However, there are some more difficult
assets such as Marken and Airwaves," one of the sources said.
($1 = 0.8932 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)