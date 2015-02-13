LONDON Feb 13 Two Collateralised Loan
Obligation (CLO) funds owned by CQS and 3i Debt Management have
sold loans in Europe's secondary loan market to repay CLO equity
investors, bankers said on Friday.
Most of a 40 million euro-equivalent ($45.64 million) loan
portfolio from 3i Debt Management was sold to external buyers at
good levels this week, loan traders said.
3i Debt Management is a global credit management business,
which is owned by 3i and has $11 billion of assets
under management.
A 70 million euro-equivalent portfolio of loans from global
multi-strategy asset manager CQS also traded in full at good
levels, the sources said.
Both loan portfolios were sold in Bids Wanted In Competition
(BWIC) auctions on Feb.12.
CQS declined to comment and 3i was not immediately available
to comment.
With thin dealflow in the primary loan market and several
repayments expected from acquisitions and IPOs, cash-rich
investors are eager to put money to work in Europe's secondary
loan market which could drive secondary prices higher.
BWIC sales are the preferred way of liquidating assets from
CLO funds, as the competitive auction process can help to
achieve best prices for sellers.
The portfolio sold by 3i Debt Management was previously an
Invesco CLO called Alzette which stemmed from 3i Debt
Management's acquisition of the majority of Invesco's European
CLO business in 2012.
The portfolio, which was 'called' for repayment by equity
investors, included loans for 29 companies denominated in euros,
sterling, dollars and Norwegian crowns. It had an average bid of
86.2, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Most of the US loans in the portfolio were sold with the
exception of some smaller positions and all of the European
loans were sold, other than deals for German automotive
engineering company Leander Vermogensverwaltung and directories
business European Directories.
Some European loans traded over par, or face value,
including French telecom operator Numericable's loans.
Some of the larger loan positions in 3i's portfolio included
6.5 million euros of Italian telecom firm Wind; 5 million euros
of Spanish retailer Cortefiel; 3.4 million euros of Irish
telecom Eircom. The largest dollar currency position was $2
million of US healthcare firm HCA.
The 70 million euro-equivalent portfolio of loans sold by
CQS included loans for 14 names in a mix of euros, sterling and
dollars. It had a higher average bid of 96.4, TRLPC data showed.
Some of the larger loan positions in CQS' portfolio included
around 10 million euros-equivalent of Spanish amusement park
operator Parques Reunidos; 9.5 million euros of French loan
insurance broker CEP; 8.8 million euros of French energy
services group Spie; and 7.4 million euros of Galician cable
operator R Cable.
($1 = 0.8765 euros)
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)