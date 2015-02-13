LONDON Feb 13 Two Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) funds owned by CQS and 3i Debt Management have sold loans in Europe's secondary loan market to repay CLO equity investors, bankers said on Friday.

Most of a 40 million euro-equivalent ($45.64 million) loan portfolio from 3i Debt Management was sold to external buyers at good levels this week, loan traders said.

3i Debt Management is a global credit management business, which is owned by 3i and has $11 billion of assets under management.

A 70 million euro-equivalent portfolio of loans from global multi-strategy asset manager CQS also traded in full at good levels, the sources said.

Both loan portfolios were sold in Bids Wanted In Competition (BWIC) auctions on Feb.12.

CQS declined to comment and 3i was not immediately available to comment.

With thin dealflow in the primary loan market and several repayments expected from acquisitions and IPOs, cash-rich investors are eager to put money to work in Europe's secondary loan market which could drive secondary prices higher.

BWIC sales are the preferred way of liquidating assets from CLO funds, as the competitive auction process can help to achieve best prices for sellers.

The portfolio sold by 3i Debt Management was previously an Invesco CLO called Alzette which stemmed from 3i Debt Management's acquisition of the majority of Invesco's European CLO business in 2012.

The portfolio, which was 'called' for repayment by equity investors, included loans for 29 companies denominated in euros, sterling, dollars and Norwegian crowns. It had an average bid of 86.2, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Most of the US loans in the portfolio were sold with the exception of some smaller positions and all of the European loans were sold, other than deals for German automotive engineering company Leander Vermogensverwaltung and directories business European Directories.

Some European loans traded over par, or face value, including French telecom operator Numericable's loans.

Some of the larger loan positions in 3i's portfolio included 6.5 million euros of Italian telecom firm Wind; 5 million euros of Spanish retailer Cortefiel; 3.4 million euros of Irish telecom Eircom. The largest dollar currency position was $2 million of US healthcare firm HCA.

The 70 million euro-equivalent portfolio of loans sold by CQS included loans for 14 names in a mix of euros, sterling and dollars. It had a higher average bid of 96.4, TRLPC data showed.

Some of the larger loan positions in CQS' portfolio included around 10 million euros-equivalent of Spanish amusement park operator Parques Reunidos; 9.5 million euros of French loan insurance broker CEP; 8.8 million euros of French energy services group Spie; and 7.4 million euros of Galician cable operator R Cable.

($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Editing by Tessa Walsh)