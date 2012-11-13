LONDON Nov 13 The joint chief executive of online gaming group bwin.party was being questioned by the Belgian authorities on Tuesday in an escalating dispute over the availability of the company's websites in Belgium.

Joint CEO Norbert Teufelberger had been speaking in Brussels on Tuesday morning at a conference on "Responsible Gambling" organised by the European Gaming & Betting Association (EGBA).

Police asked Teufelberger to attend questioning after the conference at around 2pm local time (1300 GMT), said EGBA Secretary General Sigrid Ligne said.

"In response to press reports this afternoon, the group can confirm that Norbert Teufelberger, Co-CEO, was requested to attend an interview with the Belgium authorities," the company said in a statement.

"He complied voluntarily with this request and is co-operating fully with the authorities. We will issue further details in due course." it added.

The company, the world's largest listed online gaming group, has been locked in a dispute with the Belgian authorities over licences, and access to three of its websites has been blocked.

A spokeswoman for the public prosecutor said Bwin had previously been asked to come to Brussels, but didn't do so. Authorities then acted after they became aware that Teufelberger would be in Brussels on Tuesday.