* Says trading since April broadly in line
* Sees 5-10 mln euro hit from additional German taxes
LONDON, July 10 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment
, the world's largest listed online gaming group, said a
run of predictable results in the Euro 2012 championship marred
a solid performance in its casino and bingo operations in the
second quarter.
The company said its trading performance since the beginning
of April was broadly in line with expectations, with solid
performances in bingo and casino being offset by continued
pressures in poker.
"In sports betting, although the Euro 2012 championship
delivered a meaningful uplift in betting activity and customer
numbers, gross win margins were lower than expected due to the
majority of results following the predicted path," it said.
"While certain southern European markets remain challenging,
the launch of the group's sports, poker, casino and bingo
products in Spain went live on 5 June, and the early performance
has been encouraging."
It said it expected a recovery in its sports gross win
margin in the second half and also an improvement in poker.
But additional gaming taxes in Germany, which had already
been flagged, would shave an additional 5 million to 10 million
euros off its full-year core earnings, it said.