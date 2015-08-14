LONDON Aug 14 Syndication of a $650m-equivalent
covenant-lite leveraged loan financing backing online gambling
company 888 Holdings' acquisition of London-listed
Bwin.party has been put on hold until there is more
clarity on the M&A process, banking sources said on Friday.
Barclays and JP Morgan have underwritten the dual-currency
leveraged loan financing to back 888 Holdings' acquisition and
were selling it to institutional investors, but have since
postponed the process in light of a rival bid from British
online gambling firm GVC Holdings.
The move will save the company from paying expensive ticking
fees, which had been made more attractive to entice lenders to
the deal.
The ticking fee was due to pay 50 percent of the interest
margin on the loan between 16-45 days, and 100 percent of the
margin and the Libor/Euribor floor thereafter.
The financing had met some reluctance from investors
unwilling to commit to the deal, despite attempts to make it
more attractive, bankers said.
Pricing was increased to pay an interest margin of 400bp at
a 99-99.5 OID, from initial guidance of 325bp-350bp with a 99.5
OID. A one percent floor remained unchanged.
"It is hard to get investors to commit to a deal when an M&A
situation is unclear, as they are reluctant to allocate capital
and resources to a deal they are unsure will happen," a senior
leveraged loan banker said.
"Most banks don't like to hold exposure so will price a deal
to sell but there is a rationale for holding something back as
they will be able to get a much better deal through the market
if the M&A situation is sorted."
The loan will be relaunched when there is more clarity
around the M&A process, the sources said.
"As announced on 17th July, the financing of 888's
recommended offer for bwin.party digital entertainment plc is
secured by firm commitments from Barclays Bank and JP Morgan,"
an 888 spokesperson said.
Bwin, put up for sale last year, accepted a cash and stock
deal worth 900 million pounds ($1.41 billion) from online casino
and poker firm 888 in July.
GVC submitted a rival 1 billion pound bid for the company at
the end of July, which it increased on August 7 to 1.03 billion
pounds, in cash and stock, backed by US private equity firm
Cerberus Capital Management.
($1 = 0.6404 pounds)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)