LONDON Aug 16 British online betting firm
bwin.party digital entertainment said it had entered
into a three-year deal with Manchester United,
including the right to run betting kiosks and advertise at the
English premier league soccer club's Old Trafford home.
Bwin said the deal would also give it the chance to exploit
the club's international appeal to expand in social gaming -
free-to-use web games played against other users that offer
additional features paid for with online credits.
"Man Utd has 569 million followers outside of Europe,
providing us with a great opportunity to offer jointly designed
and innovative products in countries that do not yet allow real
money online sports betting," said bwin.party's co-CEO Norbert
Teufelberger.
Bwin, which is already the shirt sponsor of Spanish soccer
club Real Madrid, said football remained key to its long-term
future, making up about half of its sports betting revenue in
2011.
Man Utd, which debuted on the New York stock exchange last
week, has a series of commercial linkups, including with
insurance broker AON, whose name is currently emblazoned
on its shirts, set to be replaced on the famous red jerseys by
GM's Chevrolet in 2014.