May 18 British online gaming company 888
Holdings Plc said it had submitted a proposal to buy
Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc in cash and
shares, as it saw "significant industrial logic" in the
combination.
888's announcement could set the stage for a bidding war as
sports betting and gaming company GVC Holdings Plc said
on Friday that it had submitted a bid for Bwin, which put itself
up for sale last year.
888 shareholders representing about 59 percent of its share
capital have irrevocably committed to vote in favour of the
proposed transaction, the company said.
