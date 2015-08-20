(Corrects paragraph 8 to say Bwin's board will meet on Friday,
not Thursday)
By Mamidipudi Soumithri and Shivam Srivastava
Aug 20 British online gambling company GVC
Holdings Plc may increase its offer for rival Bwin.party
Digital Entertainment Plc for a third time, a source
close to GVC said on Thursday.
The source said GVC and Bwin had been in talks over the past
week and that Bwin's response had been "very positive".
The talks centred around synergies between the two
companies, according to the source, who declined to be
identified because the matter is confidential.
The Times newspaper reported earlier on Thursday that GVC is
ready to increase its offer to at least 130 pence per share, or
about 1.1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion).
Bwin last month rejected GVC's initial 908 million pound
offer in favour of a 900 million pound offer from rival 888
Holdings Plc.
Bwin said 888's offer carried fewer risks and had better
prospects.
GVC has since raised its offer twice, first to about 1
billion pounds and then to about 1.03 billion pounds.
The Times said Bwin's board is scheduled to meet on Friday
to decide on GVC's increased offer. The board is expected to
give 888 a grace period to make its own enhanced offer if it
chooses GVC. (thetim.es/1J5gf56)
Bwin was not available for comment.
The tussle for Bwin is the latest in a flurry of merger
activity in the industry, a trend likely to continue as firms
seek to expand to offset increasing taxes and tighter regulation
in Britain.
Shares in Bwin were up 1 percent at 114.7 pence at midday on
the London Stock Exchange, while GVC was unchanged at 427.5
pence.
($1 = 0.6390 pounds)
