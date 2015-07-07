July 8 Sports betting and gaming company GVC
Holdings Plc has offered to buy bigger rival Bwin.Party
Digital Entertainment Plc for about 900 million pounds
($1.39 billion), the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
GVC's offer is comprised of cash and stock and values
Bwin.Party's shares at around 110 pence per share, the newspaper
said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1S743D1)
GVC, whose bid is being backed by Canadian gaming group
Amaya Inc, would likely launch a share placement to
help fund its bid, the FT said.
The proposal comes as Bwin.Party is exploring a sale and is
in talks with GVC and British online gaming company 888 Holdings
Plc, the newspaper said.
Consolidation in the gaming industry has gathered pace as
high taxes and increased regulation in some of the biggest
markets has hurt companies.
Bwin.Party, created by the merger of sports betting group
Bwin and online poker group PartyGaming in 2011, said in
November that it was considering a range of proposals from
interested parties.
GVC Holdings and Bwin.Party could not be reached immediately
for comments.
($1 = 0.6469 pounds)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)