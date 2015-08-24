Aug 24 British online gambling firms GVC
Holdings Plc and Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc
said on Monday that they continued to be in talks
regarding the terms of GVC's offer for Bwin.
GVC said it expected to resubmit a proposal to Bwin.party
board in the near future and on the same terms as that it had
made on Aug. 7.
GVC raised its offer for Bwin.party to about 1.03 billion
pounds on Aug. 7.
Bwin said in a separate statement that its board's unanimous
recommendation of 888 Holdings Plc's offer, that was
announced on July 17, was unchanged by this announcement.
