* GVC wins Bwin battle with 1.1 billion-pound offer
* 888 ends pursuit of Bwin, could become target itself
* GVC sees annual cost savings of 125 mln euros
(Adds comment in paragraph 12 from U.S. activist shareholder in
Bwin)
By Neil Maidment and Aastha Agnihotri
LONDON, Sept 4 UK-listed Bwin.party
ditched an agreed deal with 888 on Friday in favour of a
higher 1.1 billion-pound ($1.7 billion) offer from GVC Holdings
, creating a sports betting heavyweight in a sector being
reshaped by consolidation.
GVC and 888 have spent months battling for larger rival Bwin
in one of a number of deals being thrashed out in the industry
as firms try to bulk up in response to higher tax bills and
tighter regulation in Britain and continental Europe.
888 said it could not justify making a higher offer,
signalling victory for GVC.
Sports betting will comprise around 70 percent of the
enlarged group's revenue, with the firm expected to take over
4.5 billion euros ($5 billion) in sports wagers a year.
"I think unless you have scale you are going to struggle to
compete," GVC Chief Executive Kenny Alexander, who will lead the
new group, told Reuters.
"In combining GVC and Bwin we will create one of the market
leaders in online sports betting... able to compete in this new
landscape."
Bwin said GVC's higher offer as well as its track record of
integrating acquisitions, such as that of Sportingbet in 2013,
and a higher expected cost savings were all factors for
switching its support. Savings are estimated at 125 million
euros annually by 2017.
Bwin, itself created by a merger announced in 2011, had
recommended a 900 million pound offer from 888 in July over a
higher and more complex GVC bid.
However GVC worked to ease Bwin concerns around its
financing and savings projections and an improved offer was
enough to see off an increased 888 bid.
888 BECOMES TARGET?
Bwin Chairman Philip Yea told reporters some of its
investors had preferred an 888 deal but that it was very hopeful
of gaining the necessary support for the GVC offer.
"There was a pretty even split of those (shareholders) that
expressed views one way or the other. But we also had a
significant block of shares that was happy to support the board
on its deliberations," Yea said.
U.S. activist investor Jason Ader, whose SpringOwl vehicle
is among Bwin's biggest shareholders, with a stake of just over
5 percent, said via email that he was "very satisfied" with the
outcome and the premium GVC was offering represented "the best
value for all shareholders".
Ader has in the past publicly and repeatedly supported the
888 bid over GVC's.
The deal will place further pressure on 888 and William Hill
, whose position as Britain's leading bookmaker has come
under been threat from this year's consolidation. The firm had a
bid for 888 turned down in February.
"For 888, this is a blow, given a strong strategic fit
between the businesses, and the desire to build scale in a
consolidating market," Canaccord Genuity analysts wrote in a
note.
Leading gambling companies Paddy Power and Betfair
agreed a merger in principle last month, while
Ladbrokes and Gala Coral have struck a similar deal.
GVC's offer of 25 pence in cash and 0.231 new GVC shares
works out to about 129.64 pence per Bwin share based on
Thursday close. 888's latest cash and shares offer had a value
at about 115p, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Bwin's stock traded 4 percent lower at 110.4p by 1516 GMT,
with GVC shares down 3.9 percent. 888 was up 1.5 percent,
reversing an initial fall.
($1 = 0.6569 pounds)
(Editing by Keith Weir and Greg Mahlich)