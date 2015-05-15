* GVC says a deal would be treated as a reverse takeover
* Bwin says in talks with third parties, including GVC
* Bwin shares rise as much as 12 pct
(Adds analyst comments, bullets; updates share price)
By Aastha Agnihotri
May 15 Sports betting and gaming company GVC
Holdings Plc said it had submitted a bid for bigger
rival Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc, which put
itself up for sale last year.
Consolidation activity in the gambling industry has gathered
pace as higher taxes and regulations in some of the biggest
markets hurt companies.
Bwin's shares were up 9.6 percent at 98.00 pence at 1422 GMT
on Friday. The stock, which was up earlier in the day on hopes
of a deal, touched a high of 99.70 pence after GVC's statement.
GVC said if Bwin were to agree to a deal, it would be
treated as a reverse takeover due to Bwin's size.
Bwin had a market value of about 734 million pounds ($1.15
billion) as of Thursday close, more than double that of GVC.
"It's hard to tell at the moment whether it (deal) will go
through, it's more unlikely than likely at this stage but it
could be a very good deal for GVC," Panmure Gordon analyst Karl
Burns told Reuters.
He expects the deal to be valued at around a billion pounds.
GVC's shares were down marginally at 460 pence on the London
Stock Exchange.
GVC's Chief Executive Kenneth Alexander had told Reuters in
March that "something like" Bwin would be of interest to the
company.
Bwin confirmed separately on Friday that it was continuing
discussions with a number of third parties, including GVC.
Bwin, created by the merger of sports betting group bwin and
online poker group PartyGaming in 2011, said in November that it
was considering a range of proposals from interested parties.
The company, which in 2014 reported its third straight fall
in core earnings, has increased cost cuts and strengthened its
board to try to accelerate growth.
"Bwin has considerably underperformed over the past five
years and GVC has proven with their prior acquisition of
Sportingbet that they can integrate an online business
successfully," Burns said.
GVC acquired Sportingbet's operations in 24 countries in
2013 for around 31 million pounds. Sportingbet now accounts for
more than half of GVC's revenue.
($1 = 0.64 pounds)
(Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)