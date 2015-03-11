LONDON, March 11 Bwin.party, the online gambling company in talks with suitors over potential offers for the firm, said the decline of regulated poker markets in Europe had hit its earnings in 2014.

The group said on Wednesday core earnings for 2014 fell 6 percent to 101.2 million euros, broadly in line with a consensus analyst forecast of 99.65 million, but marking a third straight annual fall.

Bwin, which was created in a merger of sports betting group bwin and online poker group PartyGaming in 2011, has increased cost cuts and strengthened its board to try to accelerate growth.

The company said trading in the first eight weeks of 2015 had been broadly in line with our expectations.

While betting volumes as well as overall player activity on sports and gaming, excluding poker, had risen, lower margins in sports betting and casino meant that average daily net revenue was down 12 percent year on year, it said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)