LONDON, March 11 Bwin.party, the online
gambling company in talks with suitors over potential offers for
the firm, said the decline of regulated poker markets in Europe
had hit its earnings in 2014.
The group said on Wednesday core earnings for 2014 fell 6
percent to 101.2 million euros, broadly in line with a consensus
analyst forecast of 99.65 million, but marking a third straight
annual fall.
Bwin, which was created in a merger of sports betting group
bwin and online poker group PartyGaming in 2011, has increased
cost cuts and strengthened its board to try to accelerate
growth.
The company said trading in the first eight weeks of 2015
had been broadly in line with our expectations.
While betting volumes as well as overall player activity on
sports and gaming, excluding poker, had risen, lower margins in
sports betting and casino meant that average daily net revenue
was down 12 percent year on year, it said.
