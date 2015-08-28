LONDON Aug 28 Bwin.Party, the online
gambling firm at the centre of a bidding war between rivals 888
and GVC Holdings, posted a 2 percent rise in
first-half earnings on Friday.
Bwin, up for sale since last year, accepted a 900 million
pound ($1.39 billion) cash and stock offer from 888 in July but
on Thursday asked bid rival GVC to table its best offer after
key issues in its latest 1.03 billion pound proposal on Aug. 7
were addressed.
Bwin said on Friday cost savings had helped lift adjusted
core earnings for the six months to June 30 to 47.3 million
euros, slightly ahead of analyst forecasts of 45.4 million
euros, adding it remained confident on its full-year outlook.
888, which like Bwin runs casino, poker, bingo and
sportsbook offerings, also posted first-half results on Friday,
which showed the adverse impact of a new UK online tax levy.
It said adjusted core earnings for the six months to June 30
fell 17 percent on a year ago to $40.9 million, hurt by tax
charges of $19.5 million in the period. The firm said current
trading had been solid and reiterated its full-year outlook.
Shares in Bwin closed at 115.3 pence on Friday, up 43
percent on a year ago. 888's shares closed at 161.50p, up 26
percent on a year ago. ($1 = 0.6480 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)