* 888 likely to have to raise 900 million Bwin bid
* Smaller rival GVC set to confirm its higher proposal
* Bwin to update investors on Tuesday
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Aug 28 A battle to buy online gambling
firm Bwin.party is set to intensify this weekend with
888 likely to have to raise its 900 million pound ($1.4
billion) offer to see off smaller rival GVC.
Bwin, up for sale since November, accepted a cash and stock
offer from 888 in July but has spent recent weeks working with
GVC to iron out certain issues with an improved 1.03 billion
pound proposal GVC made on Aug. 7.
Bwin on Thursday invited GVC to go ahead and present its
best formal offer. Bwin has promised an update to the market on
Tuesday after a long holiday weekend in Britain.
The bid battle fits into wider consolidation in the gambling
sector as firms try to bulk up in response to higher tax bills
in Britain and tighter regulation.
"My gut feeling is that GVC will raise its offer (to confirm
its Aug.7 proposal) and 888 will improve their offer to ensure
they emerge victorious," Canaccord analyst Simon Davies said.
888's bigger business, balance sheet and market
capitalisation made it the more attractive suitor, he added.
STRESSFUL WEEKEND
888 Chairman Brian Mattingley said on Friday the greater
cash component of its bid -- 39.45p versus the 25p proposed by
AIM-listed GVC -- meant it remained the most compelling option.
"We are still very confident we will get this transaction
over the line," Mattingley said, declining to comment on whether
it would be prepared to raise its bid.
"All I can say is I'm not going to have an easy bank holiday
weekend."
All three firms published first half results on Friday, with
profit rises for Bwin and GVC. 888 showed underlying revenue
growth but its headline profit figure was hit by a new UK online
tax and the introduction of sales tax in some European
countries.
Bwin said cost savings had helped offset such tax pressures
to lift adjusted core earnings for the six months to June 30 to
47.3 million euros, slightly ahead of analyst forecasts of 45.4
million euros. It remained confident on its full-year outlook.
888, which like Bwin offers casino, poker, bingo and sports
betting, said adjusted core earnings for the same six months
period fell 17 percent on a year ago to $40.9 million, hurt by
tax charges of $19.5 million in the period.
Underlying revenue was up 9 percent however and the firm
reiterated its full-year outlook with current trading 'solid'.
GVC also reported its first half results, posting a 14
percent rise in adjusted core earnings to 25.5 million euros on
revenue up 15 percent.
Shares in Bwin were down marginally on Friday, with 888 down
by almost 1 percent. Shares in GVC were up 0.6 percent.
($1 = 0.6502 pounds)
(Editing by Keith Weir)