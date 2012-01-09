* Ruling could set precedent on sponsorship deals
* Bwin says ruling goes against European law
(Adds Bwin spokesman's comments)
By Daniel Alvarenga
LISBON, Jan 9 A Portuguese court ruled
against Bwin.party digital, the world's biggest listed
online gaming company, saying it must remove all advertising and
sponsorship from national sports competitions after labelling
its activities illegal.
Monday's ruling, covering tax and regulatory issues, could
set a precedent affecting sponsorship deals between other online
gambling companies and sports clubs and associations.
Gilbraltar-based Betclic -- which pays to have its name on
several Portuguese soccer teams' shirts, including Sporting
Braga -- and London-listed Betfair are also active in
the Portuguese market.
Bwin.party, formed by the merger of UK-based Partygaming and
Austria's Bwin, has a 4 million euro ($5.09 million) sponsorship
deal for the Portuguese soccer league cup, which is now in
jeopardy.
"As of Monday, the Portuguese professional football league
(LPFP) is obliged to remove all advertising that refers to
Bwin," the LPFP said in a statement. It said the ruling was
harmful to the national game and that it will appeal.
The court battle started in 2005 when the Portuguese Casino
Association teamed up with national lottery operator Santa Casa
to file a complaint about Bwin's activities.
They alleged Bwin has an unfair advantage because it is not
taxed or subject to Portuguese gambling legislation.
Bwin said the court decision goes against European law.
"The court failed to take into account EU law. One cannot
aggressively advertise and expand games on the one hand and keep
foreign competition out on the other hand," said a Bwin
spokesman.
A preliminary ruling last year deemed Bwin's activities
illegal because Portugal does not recognise online gambling
companies.
And a court in Porto enforced the immediate removal of all
Bwin advertising as of Monday.
"We are happy with this decision, it was a positive one. We
pay for extremely expensive licences so we want the state to
combat illegal operators who have unfair advantages," said Artur
Mateus, a manager of the Portuguese Casino Association.
"We will suspend all sponsorship and advertising," Bwin said
in a statement.
"It is time for the state to legislate and tax online
gambling instead of banning it. Regulating it is in the interest
of the consumer, the economy and the state budget," Bwin's
lawyer, Eduardo Serra Jorge, said.
($1 = 0.7865 euro)
(Editing by David Hulmes and John Wallace)