* Sees EBITDA margin for the year at 22-24 percent
* Says sales since Sept-end in line with own view
* Says Ongame sale at advanced stage
Dec 13 Bwin.party Digital's core
profit margin for the year is expected to be in line with market
estimates, but a lack of surprises from the world's biggest
online gaming company took a slight beating on the stock.
Bwin.party's shares, which have gained 19 percent in value
over the last three months, fell 2 percent to 129.3 pence at
1017 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
"It's not terrifically exciting. It's all in line with
expectations ... and the shares have had a relatively good run
(recently)," Peel Hunt analyst Nick Batram told Reuters.
"But overall it is a credible performance in what has been a
volatile market place for the last few years."
Simon McGrotty of Davy Research in a note said the
Gibraltar-based company's stock price performance was likely to
remain unpredictable until there is greater clarity on the
group's approach to the German market.
Germany's highest civil court, in September, had upheld a
ban that bars private-sector companies from operating online
gambling sites.
Bwin.party, which offers up to 30,000 bets daily across more
than 90 sports, said it expected its EBITDA margin for the year
to be at 22-24 percent as sales since September-end were in line
with internal estimates.
"2012 looks like being another year when the fog of
regulation clouds earnings visibility, although the outlook
should begin to clear thereafter," Peel Hunt's Batram said.
The company, whose brands include bwin, PartyPoker.com,
PartyCasino.com and Foxy Bingo, also said the sale of its online
poker network Ongame was at an advanced stage, but was unlikely
to be finalised before the end of the year.
Last month, bwin.party, formed earlier this year by the
merger of Austria's Bwin and PartyGaming, shrugged off economic
worries to post a rise in third-quarter revenue on the launch of
new games in Italy and strong growth in its casino division.
The gaming industry has traditionally been a bulwark for the
entertainment sector during periods of economic weakness.
Rival 888 Holdings Plc last month said it expected
2011 earnings to be significantly ahead of market estimates as
British consumers preferred staying back home, watching TV and
gambling online amid the economic slowdown.