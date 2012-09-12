LONDON, Sept 12 Bwin.party Digital Entertainment
, the world's largest online gaming group, has paired
with the Serbian start-up behind popular Facebook game Top
Eleven as the drive to make cash from social gaming gathers
pace.
Fast-growing social games are free-to-use web-based games
played against other users that offer additional features paid
for with online credits, often tied to established platforms
such as social media site Facebook.
Top Eleven is a game run by Serbian start-up Nordeus that
allows players to manage virtual soccer teams, charging for
tokens that improve the basic game play. It has 6 million users
and is the most played online sports game in the world,
according to Nordeus.
Bwin said it would initially develop a social sports betting
application with Nordeus.
Nordeus CEO Branko Milutinovic said: "We are convinced that
leveraging our development experience in combination with
bwin.party's expertise in real-money betting will lead to a
highly successful title and establish our companies as the
leaders in social sports gaming."
Online gaming firms like Bwin are keen to move into the
burgeoning social gaming sector, building on their presence in
sports betting and diversifying from their core poker and casino
products.
Last month, Bwin signed a deal with Manchester United that
allows it to use the soccer club's international appeal to
expand into social gaming.