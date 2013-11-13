LONDON Nov 13 Online gambling company
Bwin.party said a block on access to its products in
Greece would dent revenue and profit this year.
Bwin said on Wednesday revenue fell 21 percent in its third
quarter to 145.7 million euros ($195.8 million), reflecting a
strategy of aiming to focus on fewer markets where it hopes to
make higher returns.
It said action by the Greek authorities to block Internet
access to over 400 gaming sites including its own would have a
modest net impact on revenue and EBITDA this year.
"As we expected, our underlying third quarter performance
appears to have represented the floor in what has been a
transitional year for the group," said chief executive Norbert
Teufelberger.
He added that full-year 2013 cost savings were likely to
exceed a target of 70 million euros, helping to offset the
impact of the Greek dispute.
The company said it was on track to launch online poker and
casino games when New Jersey reopens its markets. That is
expected to happen later this month.