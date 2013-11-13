By Keith Weir
LONDON Nov 13 A block on access to online
gambling sites in Greece will hit revenue and profit at
Bwin.Party this year, the company said on Wednesday, adding to a
decline caused by a strategy of focusing on fewer markets.
Bwin is largely concentrating on better regulated markets
and is preparing to expand in the United States as gambling
rules are relaxed there.
It said action by the Greek authorities to block Internet
access to over 400 gaming sites since August would have a modest
net impact on revenue and core profit this year.
Greece, where recently privatised OPAP has a
monopoly on sports betting and which has clashed frequently with
foreign gambling companies, represents 4 percent of revenues for
Bwin.
Bwin said third-quarter revenue fell by 21 percent to 146
million euros ($196 million), reflecting moves to shrink its
business in pursuit of better margins.
"As we expected, our underlying third-quarter performance
appears to have represented the floor in what has been a
transitional year for the group," said Chief Executive Norbert
Teufelberger.
He added that full-year 2013 cost savings were likely to
exceed a target of 70 million euros, helping to offset the
impact of the Greek dispute at Bwin, formed by the 2011 merger
of PartyGaming and Bwin Interactive Entertainment.
U.S. HOPES
Bwin shares fell 2 percent to 121.8 pence following the
trading update, which follows a warning in August that revenue
could fall by up to 17 percent.
Analysts took some succour from an 18 percent improvement in
revenues in the current quarter so far, compared with the
previous three months.
"A further downgrade is, of course, discouraging," said
analyst Ivor Jones of Numis.
"However, the suggestion of recovery in the current trading
period, before a raft of significant product upgrades due in the
next few months, is the first tentative evidence that bwin.party
may be getting back on track," he added.
Bwin said it was ready to launch online poker and casino
games when New Jersey reopens its markets later this month, one
of a number of states to relax a federal ban imposed in 2006.
"New Jersey may well be the catalyst for other, larger
states to embrace online gaming," Teufelberger told reporters.
"There is speculation that the momentum for online gaming
will continue in California next year," he said, noting that
Bwin had already signed up with a local partner there.
Two company founders have agreed to sell a combined stake of
14.3 percent in Bwin over the next three years under a move that
helped to speed the licence process in New Jersey.
$1 = 0.7442 euros)