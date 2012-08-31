LONDON Aug 31 Internet betting firm Bwin.party
Digital Entertainment PLC said it would seek to give
its poker products a makeover to halt declining revenues in the
game and see off competition from a resurgent PokerStars.
The world's largest online gaming group reported first half
earnings up 13 percent to 92 million euros on Friday, slightly
ahead of market expectations, as strong takings from sports and
casino betting offset the weakness in poker and increased taxes.
It said average net daily revenues in July and August were
down 8 percent versus the second quarter, affected by a later
that usual start to the German football league - delayed due to
the timing of the London Olympics - but that it remained
confident on its full year result.
Bwin, which launched in Spain in 2012 after internet betting
was allowed there for the first time, said economic woes in
southern Europe had also had an impact.
"It has been difficult for us, the two markets that have
been most challenging have been Italy and Spain. Last year we
saw a significant dip in Greece but actually Greece now seems to
be levelling out a bit," said Chief Financial Officer Martin
Weigold on a call to journalists.
Faced with declining poker revenues across Europe, bwin said
it would focus on renewing its poker products, aiming to do more
to attract and keep casual players and introducing mobile poker
games.
"We believe we have to differentiate ourselves in this
market and to make sure we pick up our share and remain
competitive especially against a backdrop of an ever
strengthening PokerStars," said co-CEO Jim Ryan.
Earlier this month, popular online poker firm PokerStars
settled a fraud complaint with U.S. authorities, setting the
stage for it to re-enter the U.S. market.
"There is a lot of work going on under the bonnet at
bwin.party but much of this is being overshadowed by regulatory
developments and structural challenges in the poker market,"
said analysts at Peel Hunt. "There doesn't appear to be a need
to rush in," the broker said, maintaining its 'hold' on the
stock."
Bwin shares, which have fallen over 40 percent since
February, were down 2 percent to 97 pence at 07:33 GMT.