LONDON, MAY 8 - Bwin.party digital, the world's
largest listed online gaming company, said it had prepared the
ground for a possible relaxation of U.S. internet betting laws
by signing a deal with a Native American tribe which operates
gambling in California.
The company said it had entered into a ten-year agreement
with the United Auburn Indian Community ('UAIC'), which operates
the Thunder Valley Casino Resort near Sacramento, to provide the
technology to run online poker services should state laws allow.
"Combining our own significant assets and resources with
those of UAIC will create a strong partnership that is
well-placed to seize the opportunities that will arise if
appropriate online poker legislation is enacted in the Golden
State," said Jim Ryan and Norbert Teufelberger, the co-CEOs of
bwin.party.
There have been indications that a U.S. internet betting ban
could be relaxed and several European businesses have been
looking at ways to enter what they predict will be a highly
lucrative market.
Bwin.party said UAIC would secure the necessary licence to
operate online poker services in California while the
London-listed business would provide technology and operational
expertise.
"We see the legalisation of Internet poker and other
Internet gaming as being inevitable," said UAIC's Tribal
Chairman David Keyser.
Shares in Bwin.party, which was formed by the merger of
Austria's Bwin and PartyGaming last year, were down 0.25 percent
to 158 pence at the open on Tuesday, in-line with the FTSE-250
midcap index.