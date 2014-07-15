LONDON, July 15 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc

* Revenue performance in three months to 30 June was mixed

* Volumes and gross win margins from World Cup have been strong and overall tournament performance has been in- line with management's expectations

* Board expects to deliver additional cost savings in 2014 of 10 million euros

* Start-up losses in New Jersey, ISP blocking in Greece and absence of domain sales in first half have impacted both revenue and ebitda performance

