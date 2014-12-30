BRIEF-Yomiuri Land to sell two Kawasaki-based properties for 1.62 bln yen
* Says it will sell two Kawasaki-based properties to Tokyo-based branch of THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN, for 1.62 billion yen
Dec 30 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc :
* Total revenue for 2014 is now expected to be in range euro 608 mln to euro 612 mln
* On-Track to deliver euro 30 mln of cost savings targeted in 2014
* Discussions with third parties regarding industry consolidation are continuing
* Continuing clean EBITDA margin for 2014 is expected to be between 16 pct and 17 poct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, April 24 British luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said on Monday.