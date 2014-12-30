Dec 30 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc :

* Total revenue for 2014 is now expected to be in range euro 608 mln to euro 612 mln

* On-Track to deliver euro 30 mln of cost savings targeted in 2014

* Discussions with third parties regarding industry consolidation are continuing

* Continuing clean EBITDA margin for 2014 is expected to be between 16 pct and 17 poct