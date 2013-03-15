LONDON, March 15 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment PLC : * Pro forma clean EBITDA from continuing operations down 17% to E164.9M due to

flat revenue * Current trading impacted by dotcom migration and increased focus on

nationally regulated markets * Revenue for 2013 now expected to be slightly lower than current market

estimates * Trading in January and February impacted by user experience issues following

the dotcom migration in December 2012 * January and February daily revenue was down 7% versus the fourth quarter of

2012 to E2.4M (q412: E2.6M). * Total revenue 801.6 million euros versus 816.0 million euros * Recommending final dividend of 1.72P per share making 3.44P share for the

full year, a 10% increase over 2011