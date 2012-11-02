BRIEF-Liuzhou Liangmianzhen to sell entire 35 pct stake in sucrose unit for 65.6 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell entire 35 percent stake in its Yancheng-based sucrose unit for 65.6 million yuan
LONDON Nov 2 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment PLC : * Total pro forma revenue1 in Q3 down 5% versus the previous quarter to E184.4M * Total pro forma revenue for 9 month period to 30 September of E594.5M, down
1% versus 2011 * Strong current trading since 30 September in all verticals * Board remains confident about the full year result
* Says it plans to sell entire 35 percent stake in its Yancheng-based sucrose unit for 65.6 million yuan
June 4 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd :