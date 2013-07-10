LONDON, July 10 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment PLC : * Group's revenue performance since the beginning of April 2013 was softer

than expected * Revenue during second quarter has followed a similar path to that seen

in Q1 * Cost reduction remains on-track, set to deliver 70 million euros of

savings in 2013, with more to come in 2014 * New Jersey licence applications are at an advanced stage as we prepare

for a November launch