Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 12
ZURICH, April 12 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
Aug 30 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment PLC : * Shares open 9.7 percent down after fall in H1 earnings, gloomy outlook * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
ZURICH, April 12 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
TOKYO, April 12 Toyota Motor Corp said it will commercialise rehabilitation robots later this year when it makes its robotic walk assist system available for rent, joining Honda Motor Co in marketing mobility devices for Japan's ageing population.