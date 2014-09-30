Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Sept 30 By-health Co Ltd
* Says expects Jan-Sept net profit up 25-45 percent y/y at about 442-513 million yuan (72.01-83.57 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/YKZfxK
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1383 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* Ubisoft expands its creative force with the opening of two new studios