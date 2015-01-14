BRIEF-Digital China Group owns 23.75 pct stake in Beijing Dixon Commerce via unit DCHK
* Says co is owning 23.75 percent stake in Beijing Dixon Commerce via co's unit Digital China(HK)Limited (DCHK)
Jan 14 By-health Co Ltd
* Says expects 2014 net profit to rise 10-30 percent y/y at 463.9-548.2 million yuan ($74.88-88.49 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yaHBo5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1949 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says co is owning 23.75 percent stake in Beijing Dixon Commerce via co's unit Digital China(HK)Limited (DCHK)
SEOUL, May 11 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday named a new head of marketing for its mobile business as part of a long-delayed executive reshuffle.