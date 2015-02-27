Feb 27 China's By-health Co Ltd

* Says 2014 preliminary net profit up 19.2 percent y/y at 502.6 million yuan ($80.17 million)

* Says expects 2015 Q1 net profit at about 159.8-195.4 million yuan versus net profit of 177.6 million yuan previous year

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BFFFWc; bit.ly/1vFdvbc

($1 = 6.2695 Chinese yuan renminbi)