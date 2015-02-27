BRIEF-Kate Spade says CEO Craig Leavitt's total compensation for 2016 was $9.8 mln
* Kate Spade & Co - CEO Craig Leavitt's total compensation for 2016 was $9.8 million versus $10.4 million in 2015
Feb 27 China's By-health Co Ltd
* Says 2014 preliminary net profit up 19.2 percent y/y at 502.6 million yuan ($80.17 million)
* Says expects 2015 Q1 net profit at about 159.8-195.4 million yuan versus net profit of 177.6 million yuan previous year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BFFFWc; bit.ly/1vFdvbc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2695 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Asbury Automotive Group, Inc announces appointment of Sean D. Goodman as chief financial officer