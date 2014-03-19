March 19 BYD Co Ltd

* Says demand from China's lower-tier cities will drive car growth

* Says 2013 net profit up 580 percent y/y at 553.1 million yuan ($89.32 million)

* Says 2013 car business revenue up 9.6 percent, phone components and assembly business revenue up 13.7 percent, battery and new energy business revenue up 12.4 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xaf77v

