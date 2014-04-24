BRIEF-Nile Cotton Ginning nine-month loss widens
* Nine-month net loss EGP 70.1 million versus loss of EGP 9.2 million year ago
April 24 BYD Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 89.35 percent y/y at 11.97 million yuan ($1.92 million)
* Q1 net profit aftr tax EGP 135.6 million versus loss of EGP 11.5 million year ago