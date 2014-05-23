BRIEF-Kuwait Slaughterhouse recommends FY dividend of 20 fils per share
* Board recommends FY dividend of 20 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2jkJZ8Z) Further company coverage:
May 23 BYD Co Ltd
* Says to place 121.9 million new H-shares at HK$35 ($4.51) per share
* Says offer price at 14.95 percent discount to its closing price on May 23
* Says its shares to resume trading on May 26
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ruv59v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7535 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Board recommends FY dividend of 20 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2jkJZ8Z) Further company coverage:
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 24 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
BANGKOK, Jan 24 Bright red garments, gold embroidery and colourful accessories would normally have been the mode du jour for Thailand's ethnic Chinese celebrating Lunar New Year on Saturday.