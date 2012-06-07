* Liquid electrolyte may have leaked and caught fire - exec
* Crash stokes debate on strengthening battery safety norms
* Exec says electric car in crash performed to safety
expectations
* Battery-leak prevention moves will raise electric-car cost
-exec
BEIJING, June 7 Flammable fluids leaking from a
BYD electric car battery might have contributed to a
fire following a high-speed fatal crash in China last month, a
BYD executive told Reuters.
However, Stella Li, senior vice president of Warren
Buffett-backed Chinese battery and car producer BYD Co.
, defended the safety of electric cars the company
designs and sells in China.
Police are still investigating the crash, which occurred in
Shenzhen, China, early on the morning of May 26 when a Nissan
GT-R sports car traveling at least 180 kilometres per hour (110
mph) crashed into the BYD e6 taxi which later caught fire,
according to BYD. The taxi driver and two passengers died.
"No car company could design an electric car or a
gasoline-fueled car that could withstand a 180-kph crash,
especially from being slammed from the backside," Li said in an
interview this week.
The BYD executive said it will likely be weeks, if not
months, before police can say anything conclusive, if at all, on
the cause of the fire. But she said there is "a big chance" that
liquid electrolyte - one of the three primary functional
components in a battery - may have leaked after the crash.
Those liquids may have caught fire, ignited by sparks from
high-voltage cables or screeching wheels, said Li, who runs
BYD's U.S. operations in Los Angeles. BYD has sold about 500 e6
cars in China since last year, with at least half of them sold
to taxi operators and other fleet customers.
The accident has triggered fears among some investors that
automakers were over-confident about the safety of energy-packed
batteries powering electric cars, and could be a talking point
at BYD's annual shareholders' meeting on Friday in Shenzhen.
News reports and photos of the crash were widely circulated
in China, and BYD's shares fell to a seven-month low on May 28,
the first trading day after the crash.
Some industry insiders worry the Shenzhen accident may
impact more than just BYD's electric car future.
Photos of the burned e6 taxi are "so sensational," said a
chief engineer at Toyota, which uses a different type of battery
in its hybrid electric vehicles. "I am not sure if calm and
measured attitudes toward electric cars would prevail in the
market" after the accident, especially among consumers who are
already jittery about the new technology. "It worries me."
The crash sent the BYD car into "multiple rounds of crashes
and spinning," mangling the car body and causing it to catch
fire, BYD said.
Li said despite the fire, the company believes that its
electric car performed to its designed safety expectations. She
said based on a close examination of photos, it was "clear" the
battery itself did not explode following the fire, even though
the crash severely deformed the back end of the car, presumably
damaging the battery stored under the car's rear seat.
The fact that the lithium-ion battery did not explode is
significant because that is the worst-case scenario which car
makers including BYD have feared and worked for more than a
decade to prevent.
BATTERY TECHNOLOGY
There are several types of lithium-ion batteries - an
advanced energy-storage device that has made the electric car a
possible alternative to gasoline-fueled vehicles.
Most of the ones that power consumer electronics products
such as cell phones use something called cobalt oxide, but some
automakers including BYD have avoided that technology because it
can overheat excessively.
Iron-phosphate is seen as having better chemical stability,
and therefore thought to be safer for electric cars.
Li said an electrolyte leak could be prevented if car makers
fortified the casing that stores battery packs in a car, but
that would make cars more expensive and it is not required by
regulators. BYD has said it met Chinese car safety regulations,
and the batteries in the e6 car did not catch fire in government
tests even when 50 percent of the battery pack was damaged.
A spokesman for the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration declined to comment when asked about the need for
tighter regulations. The agency said in a November 2011
statement that it did not believe electric cars were at greater
risk of fire than other vehicles.
INHERENTLY SAFE?
BYD's Li said the company is deeply sorry about the accident
and the deaths. "But from a pure technical point of view, this
accident confirms the batteries we are using are safe."
BYD executives have described the iron-phosphate technology
as a type of lithium-ion battery chemistry that is less likely
than other types to overheat and go into a state of uncontrolled
combustion that scientists describe as "thermal runaway."
Other companies, including U.S.-based lithium-ion battery
maker A123 Systems Inc, use the same type of
technology.
A123 and others have conducted numerous tests, and
"iron-phosphate has been demonstrated over and over and over
again that it fundamentally does not exhibit that kind of
behavior," said Yet-Ming Chiang, a founder of A123, referring to
the tendency to overheat and combust.
Chiang and other A123 executives declined to discuss the BYD
electric fire in China.
David Friedman, a clean-vehicle expert with the Union of
Concerned Scientists, a non-profit group in Washington, agrees
BYD's iron-phosphate based lithium-ion battery "has the
potential to be safer."
"I'm never going to proclaim a gasoline vehicle or a
battery-electric vehicle inherently safe, especially without a
lot of data," he added. "There is no such thing as inherently
safe."