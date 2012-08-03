* May 26 Shenzhen taxi crash killed three people
* BYD's shares hit 7-month low after initial news reports
* Auto and battery maker discloses result of China gov't
probe
* BYD is backed by U.S. investor Warren Buffett
Aug 3 China's government has cleared the
electric battery involved in a deadly accident involving one of
BYD Co Ltd's electric vehicles that caught
fire, the Chinese automaker said on Friday.
A Nissan GT-R crashed into a BYD e6 taxi at high speeds in
the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on May 26, causing the
electric car to catch fire and resulting in the death of the
taxi driver and two passengers. News reports and photos of the
crash were widely circulated in China, and BYD's shares fell to
a seven-month low on May 28, the first trading day after the
crash.
There had been speculation that the electric car's
lithium-ion phosphate battery may have been to blame, but the
Chinese battery and automaker, which is backed by U.S. investor
Warren Buffett, said on Friday that the Nissan Motor Co Ltd
vehicle's high speed and the resulting collision were
to blame instead. BYD cited a probe conducted by Chinese
government officials.
"In the accident, the power batteries of such vehicle did
not explode, 72 single-cell batteries (accounting for 75 percent
of all the 96 power batteries) did not catch on fire," BYD said
in a statement.
"The designs of the battery system in relation to the
installation layout on the vehicle, the insulation protection
and the high voltage system are reasonable," the company added.
"No flaws in the safety design of the vehicle were revealed."
BYD also said the other 25 percent of the single-cell
batteries were burnt by the fire, but the battery plate remained
in place and there was no crack on it.
BYD said the Nissan sports car, despite braking, was driving
at speeds topping 180 kilometers per hour (110 mph) when it hit
the rear of the taxi. The electric car lost control and its rear
hit a big tree and burned.
"The type and severity of the accident is extremely rare,"
BYD said, adding that the three passengers "suffered severe
damage which exceeded the endurance limit of human bodies" due
to the two collisions.
BYD said the battery compartment was "seriously deformed"
and the power battery pack and high-voltage switchbox were
"seriously compressed." BYD said the accident produced an
electric arc that ignited the combustible material, including
part of the power batteries.
BYD emphasized that its electric taxi had passed all
relevant state safety testing, including tests for collisions
and the safety of the electrical system and battery safety. It
also said the car complied with all relevant national standards.
BYD officials could not be reached for further comment.
The Chinese automaker said Shenzhen City's quality
inspection office, working officers from the China Automotive
Technology and Research Center, the Research Institute of
Highway Ministry of Transport, the Tianjin Fire Research
Institute, the fire department of Guangdong Province and the
North Vehicle Research Institute conducted the official
investigation.